ValuEngine Lowers Akorn (AKRX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Akorn from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akorn from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Akorn opened at $14.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Twin Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 3,767,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,424,000 after buying an additional 2,471,711 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 3,670,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after buying an additional 1,445,923 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the first quarter worth about $25,964,000. Manikay Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 745.1% in the fourth quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after buying an additional 1,322,500 shares during the period. Finally, Halcyon Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Halcyon Management Partners LP now owns 433,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 276,530 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

