ValuEngine Lowers Akorn (AKRX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Akorn from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akorn from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Akorn opened at $14.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
