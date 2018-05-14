Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

