Valley National Bank (VLY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News stories about Valley National Bank (NYSE:VLY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valley National Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1578487356112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Valley National Bank stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.92. Valley National Bank has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Valley National Bank (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.74 million. Valley National Bank had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bank will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bank in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bank from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans sold 175,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $2,236,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

