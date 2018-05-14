Valero Energy (VLO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8365501019631 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VLO stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.87. 3,691,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,409. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Howard Weil downgraded Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

