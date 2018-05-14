Vale (VALE) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $14.99

Vale (NYSE:VALE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 810808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,134,000 after buying an additional 7,698,364 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,309,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,622,000 after buying an additional 6,575,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,382,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,279,000 after buying an additional 6,199,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,049,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

