Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.94.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

