Unobtanium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,249.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $25.75 million and $12,249.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $129.63 or 0.01480160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,783.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.53 or 0.16722700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00189236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015129 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,640 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

