Universa Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.85 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market cap of $31.85 million and $1.17 million worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004271 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00777937 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00149621 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,971,092 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

