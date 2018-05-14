United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 3.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $38.71 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.