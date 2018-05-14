Uniform Fiscal Object Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $18,149.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00077308 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010587 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,609,626,887 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

