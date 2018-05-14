Unico American (UNAM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unico American earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.8549728100897 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM remained flat at $$7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Unico American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

