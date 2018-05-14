U.S. Steel (X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) to report $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. U.S. Steel posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Steel will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Steel.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. U.S. Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of U.S. Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS cut their target price on shares of U.S. Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of U.S. Steel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of U.S. Steel traded up $0.54, hitting $36.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 7,895,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,203,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Steel has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. U.S. Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine S. Breves sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $455,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Steel by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

