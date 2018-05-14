U.S. Bancorp (USB) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $750,527.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

