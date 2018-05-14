Twilio (TWLO) Stake Lifted by Marcus Capital LLC

Marcus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 2.6% of Marcus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marcus Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $53.58 on Monday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69 and a beta of -0.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Twilio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twilio to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $91,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $417,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,856 over the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.