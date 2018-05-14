Truepoint Inc. Sells 36,638 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF opened at $61.64 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

