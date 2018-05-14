Truepoint Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PRF)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (BMV:PRF) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

