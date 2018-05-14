Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (GE)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800,322 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,026,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,663,000 after acquiring an additional 642,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric opened at $14.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

