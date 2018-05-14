TrueFlip One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,965.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00012585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Kucoin. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $126,965.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004248 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00764125 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00148441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00091285 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

