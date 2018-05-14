Triple-S Management (GTS) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $33.48

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triple-S Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $747.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 10.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

