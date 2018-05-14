TripAdvisor (TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $50.69

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 209502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.84.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.02 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17,655.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 87.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 204.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.