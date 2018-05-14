Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Earns Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised Tricon Capital Group from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.75 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricon Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$9.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.05.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.

In related news, insider Wissam Francis purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$54,108.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,422 shares of company stock valued at $74,285 over the last three months.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

