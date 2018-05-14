Triangles (TRI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,813.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00062726 BTC on popular exchanges. Triangles has a total market capitalization of $602,014.00 and $1,813.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Triangles has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Triangles alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00048017 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072299 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012775 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130066 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00586210 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 110,672 coins. The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network . Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.