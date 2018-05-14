Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Insider Sells $2,048,266.86 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) insider James E. Cline sold 18,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $2,048,266.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $125.93.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, May 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 15th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Trex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,900,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $69,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,974,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,775 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 251,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 145,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.