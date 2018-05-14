Trevena (TRVN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trevena earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0885285613083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Trevena to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TRVN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 18,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,401. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

