Traders Sell SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) on Strength (JNK)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) on strength during trading on Monday. $60.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.23 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $35.82

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 273.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,368,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,638 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 166,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

