Traders Sell JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Traders sold shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $117.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $269.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $151.55 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $113.90

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth $1,668,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth $258,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 419,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,071,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

