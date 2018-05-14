Traders Buy Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (VGK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $46.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.07 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard European Stock Index Fund had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $60.22

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 381,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,245,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,643,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

