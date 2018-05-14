Traders Buy Shares of Marriott International (MAR) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $75.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marriott International had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Marriott International traded down ($0.47) for the day and closed at $139.35

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.47 per share, for a total transaction of $35,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $2,030,617.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,422 shares of company stock worth $13,449,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

