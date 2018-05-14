Traders Buy RealPage (RP) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $40.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, RealPage had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. RealPage traded down ($1.80) for the day and closed at $58.90Specifically, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,240.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,550,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,392,958.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,930 shares of company stock valued at $125,034,032 over the last three months. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Get RealPage alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.43%. equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RealPage by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.