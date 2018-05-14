Traders Buy International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $62.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, International Flavors & Fragrances had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. International Flavors & Fragrances traded down ($1.32) for the day and closed at $126.30

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $113,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,566.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,470,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,785,794.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 580,920 shares of company stock worth $76,798,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

