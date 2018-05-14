TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3769394595958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.10, reaching $2.55, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 157,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.06.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 201.21%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 707,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,911,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

