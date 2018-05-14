TopBuild (BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. TopBuild reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.34 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.52%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nomura set a $100.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

TopBuild opened at $82.52 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.57. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other TopBuild news, VP Paul Joachimczyk sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $169,586.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,278.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock worth $2,405,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

