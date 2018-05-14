Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) vs. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Financial Review

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Tootsie Roll Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $515.67 million 3.50 $80.86 million N/A N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $38.30 million 1.78 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 15.38% 10.97% 8.52% Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 8.50% 16.75% 10.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through candy and grocery brokers. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments, Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 350 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. As of March 31, 2017, it operated 4 Company-owned, 83 licensee-owned, and 283 franchised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores operating in the United states, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates; 5 Company-owned cafés, 105 franchised cafés, and 40 licensed locations located in the United states and Canada; and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés under the U-Swirl, Yogurtini, CherryBerry, Yogli Mogli Frozen Yogurt, Fuzzy Peach Frozen Yogurt, Let's Yo!, and Aspen Leaf Yogurt names. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

