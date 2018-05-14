Tokuyama (TKYMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. It operates through four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, sodium bicarbonate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

