TJX Companies (TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,692. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,532,558 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

