TIM Brasil (TSU) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TIM Brasil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM Brasil from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TIM Brasil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS raised shares of TIM Brasil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

TIM Brasil opened at $19.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. TIM Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. TIM Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TIM Brasil by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 1,219,843 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC boosted its position in TIM Brasil by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TIM Brasil by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TIM Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TIM Brasil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

