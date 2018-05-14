Tidewater (TDW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Tidewater traded down $0.35, reaching $33.90, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,213. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

