Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $155,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of Norfolk Southern opened at $152.40 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $111.21 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $142,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,809 shares of company stock worth $2,202,656. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

