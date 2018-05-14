Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $240.81 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,566,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,789 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $240,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Zions Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on Zions Bancorporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,758,000.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $81,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,402. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Zions Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.12 million. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Zions Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

