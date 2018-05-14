Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $111.97 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,739 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $111,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,140,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,737,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,923,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.04 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

