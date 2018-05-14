Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) Stake Lessened by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,622,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,575 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises about 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $217,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

