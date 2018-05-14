Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,847,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 641,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

