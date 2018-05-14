The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Receives $130.17 Average PT from Analysts

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine cut shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Get The J.M. Smucker alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The J.M. Smucker by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The J.M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The J.M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The J.M. Smucker by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J.M. Smucker traded down $1.44, reaching $111.58, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The J.M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that The J.M. Smucker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The J.M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.41%.

The J.M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The J.M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J.M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.