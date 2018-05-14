The Eastern Company (EML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.29. The Eastern has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.45 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Eastern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

