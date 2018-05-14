The Cypherfunks Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Cypherfunks has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. The Cypherfunks has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $632.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006558 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015100 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Profile

FUNK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 47,659,832,499 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official website is thecypherfunks.com . The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Cypherfunks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Cypherfunks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

