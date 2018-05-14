The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.80 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Ferox Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after buying an additional 6,724,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after buying an additional 4,526,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12,733.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,194,000 after buying an additional 4,212,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 3,014,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola traded down $0.10, reaching $42.04, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 10,714,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,024,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

