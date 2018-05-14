The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory traded down $1.64, reaching $51.92, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 1,914,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,844. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. The Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock worth $7,052,986. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,415 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $15,393,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $12,460,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2,931.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 266,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $12,073,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

