Ternium (TX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium (NYSE:TX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Ternium by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after buying an additional 768,316 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Ternium by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,932,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ternium by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,092,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ternium by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ternium by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 97,769 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ternium has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $43.00 target price on Ternium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

