Telus (TU) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Telus from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Telus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of TU stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Telus has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Telus had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. Telus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Telus will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Telus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Telus’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telus in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telus in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Telus in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

