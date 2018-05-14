Telus (TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of Telus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Telus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telus by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,040 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telus during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telus by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telus traded down $0.11, reaching $35.62, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,124. Telus has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Telus had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Telus will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Telus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Telus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

